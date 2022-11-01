“I don’t see anyone inside the CBF to…”; Emerson Leão criticizes the CBF and indicates the ideal coach to take over the Brazilian National Team

Tite’s cycle in charge of the Brazilian national team is coming to an end. The coach himself stated that he will leave the command of the canarian team after the World Cup in Qatar. Faced with the information, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) opened up the possibility of having a foreign coach.

But not everyone agrees with the idea of ​​a “gringo” commanding the Selection. And this is the case of Emerson Leão, a former goalkeeper and former coach of Brazil, who, in addition to not approving the idea of ​​a foreigner as coach of the Canarinho team, is enthusiastic about Dorival Júnior as Tite’s replacement.

“With the health problems he had, he watched football all the time. I think he’s at the beginning of his career. He started to be victorious in big teams now, to his credit. I disagree that the national team coach is a foreigner. I don’t think you need to. Every time we were world champions, they were Brazilians.”, said Emerson Leão in an interview with Mesa Redonda, on TV Gazeta.

For Emerson Leão, Dorival has chances to assume the role of coach of the Brazilian team. However, the former goalkeeper criticized the way the CBF makes decisions. “Dorival has great possibilities, but I see it with concern because I don’t see anyone within the CBF to make a single decision. Call some acquaintances, get together. How do you choose the best in the world? Players, journalists choose. So do it. Call some players to choose the coach of the Brazilian team. I think Dorival Junior can be the coach of the Brazilian team”, added Leão.

Emerson Leão was a goalkeeper for the Brazilian team in the 1970, 1974, 1978 and 1986 World Cups. In addition, he replaced Vanderlei Luxemburgo as coach of the Canarinho team, but the passage was short, the coach commanded Brazil in just 10 games. The dismissal took place in a turbulent way after fourth place in the 2001 Confederations Cup.