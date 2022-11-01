In sync: Windows 11 win hotspot integrated into Samsung phones

Hotspot is a cell phone function that allows you to create a private WiFi network so that it works as a modem, allowing you to browse your notebook using your smartphone’s mobile network. Until now, it is necessary to activate this connection manually in Settings > Connections > WiFi Router.

According to 9to5Google, the novelty is already in testing with build 25231 of the Insider Preview Channel of Windows 11. The new function is compatible with selected phones that have One UI 4.1.1.

Microsoft explains the function as follows:

When your phone is within range, it will appear in the Wi-Fi network list on your PC, where a single click turns on the phone’s hotspot and connects to it. No more remembering and typing passwords or searching for hotspot settings on your phone. This provides an easier and faster way to repeatedly connect to your hotspot when you are on the go.

It is worth mentioning that this function is already supported between Samsung phones that have the same registered account, so the novelty is due to the integration with PCs.

Other requirements to use the novelty also include that the PC has an active Bluetooth and WiFi connection, as well as the Link to Cell Phone application in version v1.22082.111.0 or higher installed on the computer. The expectation is that this feature will be released to everyone in the coming months.