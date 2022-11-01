“Incompetent on the field”; Bro ‘let the dogs out’ on top of Corinthians antagonist in the season

The commentator opened the game during Arena SBT and got real about what he thinks of the matter

Corinthians is chasing a direct spot in the group stage of the next edition of Conmebol Libertadores. Although, the tie that could have been a 1-0 triumph over Goiás was bitter for Timão. The Club promises to go to the CBF to seek concrete measures for the bid that nullified Yuri Alberto’s goal in the match against Esmeraldino, at the home of the Goiás team.

During the Arena SBT a program hosted by journalist Benjamin Back and televised weekly, the commentator Maurício Borges (Mano) opened the game about who is in the position of antagonist of Alvinegro in the season, that monster that gets in the way of Itaquera’s team’s goals. The communicator did not hesitate to point out who he is and detonated the situation that has been stopping the Corinthians team.

“In the past, we used to talk a lot about incompetence, but with the presence of VAR this type of error is inadmissible, it can never happen again, and it has been happening frequently, not only in the Corinthians game. is incompetent on the pitch, in VAR it can’t be, with air conditioning, cameras, all the resources”, started the commentator last Monday night (31).

Mano goes further and signals: “What we determined as incompetence has to start being investigated. I don’t want to be frivolous. But that can cost a championship, it can cost a place in Libertadores, relegation, access from Serie B to Serie A. Who cares about so much incompetence in football? ?”, concluded the communicator during the program presented by Benja.

Next Wednesday night (2), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), Corinthians visits Flamengo again at Maracanã, this time in a duel valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. This is a direct duel to establish himself more and more in the squad that goes straight to the group stage of the main tournament in the Americas, as both teams are separated by just three points. on the championship leaderboard.