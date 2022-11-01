Instagram announces tool that surprises users

Adding music to Stories was made possible by Instagram recently, precisely in 2018. The platform offers a pre-defined library with a wide range of songs.

However, since last year, users of the platform have reported that the tool does not work correctly on some profiles.

although the Instagram has not commented directly on the matter, it is known that the tool to add music to stories only works on personal accounts and creator accounts. In this way, the owners of professional profiles cannot have access to the library with all the songs available.

Sound Collection

First, it is important to note that some professional accounts are able to access all the songs on the platform, however, others do not, as the permission is relative to the country, given that the rules vary from place to place.

Therefore, due to legal issues, the digital platform is not used to opening the music tool for this type of account.

However, a feature on Facebook, called Sound Collection, allows users to access approximately 9,000 different songs. Also, all Sound Collection tracks are allowed for use on Instagram.

See the step by step on how to use Sound Collection

Access Facebook’s Sound Collection through Creator Studio or through this link;

On the home page, click on “Creative Tools” and then select the “Sound Collection” option;

On the page, two categories will be available, “Tracks” and “Sound Effects”;

Finally, find the music of your choice and that’s it!

Here’s how to put the WhatsApp link in your Instagram stories

In order not to fall behind your competitor TikTok, Instagram has updated its app and now allows links to be added to stories. Previously, the defunct ”Drag Up” feature was restricted to a few people.

Now, in addition to being able to place a link in Instagram’s ‘Bio’, it is possible to disclose them in 24-hour publications.

How to put your WhatsApp link on Instagram

Create the link for your Whatsapp

The procedure is very simple, just add your number after the address bar ”wa.me/”, remembering to put the country code and the state area code.

Go to Instagram

In the app, click the (+) symbol on the top bar and select ”Story”. Next, tap on the stickers item and select the ”Link” function.

Disclosure of the link

Once this is done, copy the link from your Whatsapp and paste on the indicated button on Instagram. Then share it with your followers.