International mission attests to the reliability of the Brazilian elections

posted on 10/31/2022 22:34



(credit: Tomaz Silva/Brazil Agency)

The international mission of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) concluded that the Brazilian elections took place safely and reliably. The group’s conclusion is in a preliminary assessment report for the claim, released today (31).

According to the entity, voting by means of electronic voting machines is “reliable and credible” and allowed the rapid counting of votes. According to the CPLP, there are no complaints susceptible to question the transparency of the voting process.





During the election, the entity’s inspectors visited several polling stations and confirmed that the voting took place without interference. For the mission, the elections took place in accordance with international standards and in accordance with the country’s legal procedures.

In the second round, the CPLP had seven observers, who are also members of electoral bodies in their countries. Members hail from Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Portugal, Guinea-Bissau and Timor-Leste.

In all, seven international Electoral Observation Missions (EOMs) monitored the second round of Brazilian elections.

In addition to the CPLP, members of the Organization of American States (OAS), Mercosur Parliament (Parlasul), Carter Center, Unión Interamericana de Organismos Electorales (Uniore), International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and Electoral Transparency also participated.