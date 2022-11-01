‘Invasion of the White House’ Actor to Replace Alec Baldwin in Spy Thriller







Actor Aaron Eckhart (“Invasion of the White House”) will star in the spy thriller “Chief of Station”. He was cast to replace Alec Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), previously hired for the film.

According to the website Deadline, the reason for the replacement is that Baldwin is involved in a shoot that will last longer than had been predicted, generating a conflict in his schedule.

In the plot, an ex-CIA agent (Eckhart) must return to the world of espionage after he discovers that his wife’s death was not an accident. The cast also includes Olga Kurylenko (“Oblivion”) and Alex Pettyfer (“Magic Mike”).

“Chief of Station” was written by newcomer George Mahaffey and directed by Jesse V. Johnson (“The Debt Collector”), a former stuntman turned director specializing in action B-movies.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Aaron… he beat me to ‘Thanks for Smoking,'” Johnson said in a statement. “He’s ideal for a role that will test his prowess on so many levels. Hold on tight as he dazzles audiences by becoming a steamroller in this layered, fast-paced spy thriller.”

The film does not yet have a release date.

Aaron Eckhart has several projects ahead, including the action films “Ambush”, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Princess of the Yakuza”), and “The Bricklayer”, directed by Renny Harlin (“The Outsiders”), both no premiere date.

