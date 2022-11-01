iOS 16: What are Live Activities and How to Use Them on iPhone | apps

Live Activities are live notifications that appear on the iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island (for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models) for a limited time. The feature comes with the latest update to Apple’s operating system for iOS 16.1, made available on October 24th for users from iPhone 8 onwards. The novelty depends on the apps to work and, therefore, may not work on all apps. In the following list, understand everything about iPhone Live Activities.

iOS 16: 7 functions that come to your iPhone with the update

iOS 16: How to Update Your iPhone to Apple’s New System

1 of 2 The new iOS 16 updates include the smartphone lock screen — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo The new iOS 16 updates include the smartphone’s lock screen — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

📝 Questions about how to clear your iCloud? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

What are Live Activities and what are they for?

Apple’s new operating system update focuses heavily on the iPhone’s lock screen – which, in addition to Live Activities, gained new customization options in September this year. In this sense, one of the most awaited novelties was the Live Activities, which provide live updates of some applications.

For example, imagine you ordered an app car and you need to keep up to date on the distance between you and the driver. With the new feature, it will no longer be necessary to unlock the cell phone and enter the application to check this status: the user will be able to follow the trip directly from the locked screen (or Dynamic Island).

Another possibility is to view live results of soccer and/or basketball games on your cell phone. It is worth remembering that the availability of the feature varies according to the developers of the applications.

Are all apps that have the feature?

The functionality is still recent, so most applications are not enabled to use it. However, among the most famous apps are Flighty, which allows you to monitor flights; Time’s Up, which serves as a timer; and GoodTask, which works as a task manager. In addition to these, there are also some health-oriented apps, such as SmartGym and Coachy.

Despite the low adherence for now, the trend is for more and more apps to add the feature to their functions.

Are they widgets? Are all iPhones that will be able to use them?

The resource is not considered a widget (shortcut) as the tools have different mechanisms. While widgets only work as shortcuts to apps, Lives Activities extend the app’s capabilities by bringing the information available in them directly to the iPhone’s lock screen.

Not all Apple cell phone models have the feature. The tool was only released for iPhones that have iOS 16 onwards – that is, you can only enable the function if you have an iPhone 8 or higher. For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, Live Activities will appear on Dynamic Island.

2 of 2 Timer control from Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Timer control from Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

How to use Live Activities on iPhone?

The activation of Live Activities is done manually by the user – that is, it is necessary to grant the permissions to the applications that have the feature available. Also, to use it, the smartphone must have completed the installation of the iOS 16.1 update (see how here).

With the new configuration installed, open “Settings” and find “Face ID and Code”. Under the “Allow access when locked” option, tap on the side switch and enable the “Live Activities” option. Apps that support the mode will now be able to stream live updates.

See also: 5 Features of the New iOS 16 You Should Know