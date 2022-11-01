It is worth it? Ceni receives unusual suggestion from fans to fill Moreira’s vacancy

With the year 2022 getting closer and closer to the end of the football world, São Paulo did not have the season that the fans wanted, but it has improved in relation to recent years. The key now is to continue the work that has been done, building on the positives and eliminating the negatives.

One of the problems that would need to be left in the past is the number of injuries that SPFC goes through every season. The most recent was that of the right-back Moreira, who had been gaining space in the team and after an injury in training, will be out for at least 6 months. On the web, the crowd wasted no time and suggested a solution to Rogério.

With Igor Vinicius injured and Rafinha being used more as a defender, the fans suggested to Ceni, the use of Galoppo, hired this season, as a right-back: “I would keep the formation with 3 defenders and test Galoppo on the right wing”, he suggested. one of the netizens on the web.

As this is a temporary move, moving could be an option. Galoppo showed good passing and shooting accuracy, not to mention that it would be another way to use one of the most expensive signings in the Club’s history. The biggest problem would be the defensive part, which is required from the side position.

It won’t take long for fans to find out which option Ceni chose to solve this headache. That’s because São Paulo faces Atlético Mineiro this Tuesday (1), for another round of the Brazilian Championship.

Sao Paulo, Suggestion, Ceni, Moreira, SPFC