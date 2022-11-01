Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Spend Halloween Carving Pumpkins and Thrill Fans | celebrities

Actress Jennifer Aniston moved her fans and followers on social media by revealing that she spent Halloween carving pumpkins in the company of her friend Sandra Bullock. The former star of the series ‘Friends’ shared on Instagram a video in which she appears to be making waves with her skills as a “carving pumpkins”, with the special and unexpected participation of her colleague by profession.

“Having fun with my new skills as a pumpkin carver,” Aniston wrote in the video’s caption.

Then she added: “Thank you so much to my friends for the encouragement. Happy Halloween everyone!!” along with pumpkin emojis and a little black heart.

In the video, Aniston appears focused on carving the various pumpkins laid out in front of her. It makes use of various techniques and has the help of various decoration accessories. At one point, Bullock makes his brief cameo.

Bullock appears in the video asking her friend: “So the cinnamon will take the smell away?”. Aniston responds by winking at both her friend and the camera.

“Damn, Sandy B!” exclaimed one person in the post’s comment space, calling Bullock by a nickname. “You two together!” wrote another. “I cried with this cameo,” said a third. “My God, Sandra Bullock over there!”, someone else noted.