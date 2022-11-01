Jesse Williams will return to the series “Grey’s Anatomy”

I miss Dr. Jackson Avery? He will return in the 19th season of the series. “Grey’s Anatomy”! The website Deadline revealed, exclusively this Monday (10/17), that the actor Jesse Williams will appear in the fifth episode of the season, reprising his character.

The episode will be called “When I Get To The Border” and will air on November 3 in the United States. Jesse Williams also signs the direction of the episode. It’s the fourth time he’s directed an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

The actor participated in 12 seasons of the ABC series and said goodbye in the 17th season. In the story, Jackson Avery left Gray Sloan and moved to Boston to take care of his family’s foundation. His ex, April (Sarah Drew), also moved with her daughter.

Changes in season 19

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is full of news. The first is that the protagonist Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight episodes. She managed to negotiate the reduction of her participation in the series to dedicate herself to other projects.

the screenwriter Krista Vernoff explained that, in the story, Meredith will have a good reason to be absent from the hospital. “When you’re a woman who loves her job, has a career you love and a man you love, what would pull you out of the main narrative? My answer to that is: the children.”said.

To make up for Meredith’s absence, the writers created a whole bunch of new characters for the series. They’re new residents at Gray Sloan. The cast gained several new faces.