Julia Roberts: 10 must-see movies

Note: The list is the (personal) opinion of the author of this post.

Note 2: The list is in order of release.

A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN (1990)

An absolute classic of romantic comedies and with a story that is unlikely to work for the puritanism of the world: a man hires a prostitute to be his escort, and they both gradually fall in love, and of course, the rest is history. But the movie is a great example of how to take a seemingly unattractive idea and make it irresistible and passionate. It’s playful, it’s cinema, it’s the magic of romantic comedy. In addition to the immense chemistry of the protagonist couple embodied by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

HOOK – THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK (1991)

I love “Hook – The Return of Captain Hook” by Steven Spielberg! A film that brings a new reinterpretation to the classic Peter Pan as it passes years after Peter has grown up and forgotten what a dreamy boy he was. It’s an ode to childhood, to the power of imagination and to never stop dreaming. Roberts plays none other than the fairy Tink – or Tinker Bell for the new generation.

THE PELICAN DOSSIER (1993)

A slow thriller but effective in its intention to leave us intrigued and rooting for the protagonist. With denzel washington in the cast and directed by Alan J. Pakula.

MY BEST FRIEND’S MARRIAGE (1997)

Another irresistible romantic comedy with Julia Roberts! It’s the old cliché of the genre but conducted with grace, resourcefulness and full of charisma. Julia’s smile makes every second count!

A PLACE CALLED NOTTING HILL (1999)

Another classic and memorable romantic comedy from Julia, but here, packed by an English production with that characteristic humor and a plot that explores the improbability of the relationship between a stranger and a movie star. It’s amazing how Roberts can have chemistry with anyone, and alongside Hugh Grant the improbabilities get even more irresistible.

ERIN BROCKOVICH – A WOMAN OF TALENT (2000)

The film that won the Oscar for Best Actress for Roberts, “Erin Brockovich” is based on a true story and presents us with a bold, decisive character who gives herself body and soul for a cause that can destroy her life. An inspiring and memorable story.

CLOSER – TOO CLOSE (2002)

A film about comings and goings, the unpredictability of life and how choices are essential to shape our paths. A dense drama, full of subtleties and a reflective plot.

FAMILY ALBUM (2013)

A family drama that perfectly exudes the madness of family life, in a story about forgiveness, resentment and understanding the other. The cast is exquisite, with Roberts, Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch and others.

THE NORMAL HEART (2014)

The film takes place in the early 1980s at a time when the HIV virus is growing dramatically in the US and many call it “gay cancer”. The film will show the struggle of some individuals for better treatments and answers to help as many patients as possible. Directed by Ryan Murphythe film is exciting, touching and memorable.

EXTRAORDINARY (2017)

A movie about loving yourself, accepting yourself and valuing the people who are always helping you. Based on a best-selling book, Roberts plays Auggie Pullman’s mother (Jacob Tremblay). a boy who was born with a facial deformity and underwent more than 27 plastic surgeries, and now, at the age of 10, will have to face school. Fun, subtle and exciting.