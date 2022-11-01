Kanye West’s lawyer drops the case after the singer’s controversial lines; understand

Camille Vasquez, Jhonny Depp’s lawyer in the case against Amber Heard, has given up defending the rapper

Published on 10/25/2022

Kanye West, after his controversial lines on podcasts and interviews, lost the lawyer he recently hired to take care of the business part of his career.

The lawyer in question became known in the international media for having been responsible for defending actor Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard for defamation. According to the portal Page Six, Camille Vasquez declined to advocate in defense of the rapper after Kanye refused to recant for problematic comments made recently.

According to the portal R7, sources close to the law firm Brown Rudnick, who was hired by Kanye 4 days ago and has Camille as a partner, told Page Six that, despite Camille’s decision, the company remains open to work with Kanye. , in case the rapper decides to withdraw the statements he made, involving racism and anti-Semitism.

In addition to the legal loss, Kanye will have to deal with the breach of financial contracts, such as the luxury brand Balenciaga that broke up with the singer. In addition to this company, Adidas, in which Kanye produced the Yeezy line in partnership, also ended the contract with the singer.