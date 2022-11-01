Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Hot Screen (10/31): Thriller takes curious inspiration from Superman villain – Movie News

Long will appear after Traverse.

The last Hot Screen of October will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Chosen to air tonight (31), Kingsman: The Golden Circle is an acclaimed action, suspense and espionage thriller.

Mind-blowing, the plot kicks off with a sudden and massive missile attack that virtually eliminates the Kingsman, with only Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) remaining. Looking for help, they head to the United States in search of the Statesman, a secret spy organization where agents Tequila (Channing Tatum), Whiskey (Pedro Pascal), Champagne (Jeff Bridges) and Ginger (Halle Berry) work.

Between Knives and Secrets 2: Enigmatic trailer reveals new mystery of one of the most anticipated movies of the year

Together, they must join forces against the person responsible for the attack: Poppy (Julianne Moore), the biggest drug dealer of today, who devises a plan to come out of anonymity.

Franchise

Released in 2017, The Golden Circle is technically the film that showcased the latest adventures of this secret group. The later feature, King’s Man: Inception, as the name implies, presents the birth of this violent and shrewd team from the first independent British intelligence agency.

Attention DC fans!

In the plot, Julianne Moore plays the villain Poppy Adams. To make her character, she was based on Lex Luthor from the movies of Super man.

“Gene Hackman was my favorite childhood actor in Superman. He and Valerie Perrine were in the basement acting like normal people, but they were super villains and it was so much fun! So I got a little inspired by that,” the actress said in an interview with The Tonight. Show.

3x President of the United States

The film also marked the third time that Bruce Greenwood played the president of the United States in theaters – even with different versions of the political representative.

He played John F. Kennedy in 13 Days That Shook the World and a fictional US president in The Legend of the Lost Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Hulk vs Drax? Marvel actors meet in never-before-seen photos from Between Knives and Secrets 2

Ironically, even if he wanted to, the actor could not apply for the position as he was born in Canada.

Elton John

Some time after the premiere, Taron Egerton played Elton John in Rocketman, a feature also produced by 20th Century Studios. In a subtle way, the movie The Golden Circle already presented some indications about the upcoming project, such as a sequence in which Egerton’s character “disguises” himself as the singer, as well as the name of the robots, Bennie and Ket, which are a reference to the song “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John.