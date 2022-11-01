learn how to watch today’s match (31) of the Women’s Superliga

Sesi Taguatinga will be the stage for the game that marks the debut of Brasília Vôlei and Dentil Praia Clube in the Women’s Superliga. The duel will take place at 9:30 pm and will be broadcast exclusively on closed TV by the channel SportTV 2.
On the internet, the option to follow the confrontation is through the Globo channels website*.
*Access for Globoplay subscribers or for those who subscribe to an operator who have SporTV in their grid, upon prior registration*
How the teams arrive for the Women’s Superliga
Brasília are looking to advance to the quarter-final stage after finishing the 2022-23 edition of the competition in 9th place, where they had a campaign of five wins and 17 defeats, but the debut duel will be complicated, as Dentil Praia Clube is one of the favorites for the title.
Current vice-champion, the Uberlândia team lost the title to Minas Tênis Clube and seeks to start the Superliga well after the Minas Gerais vice-championship, with a new defeat for Minas.
Brasília and Praia Clube played two matches in the 2021-22 season, with two Minas Gerais victories by the score of 3 sets to 0.
DATASHEET
Brasília Vôlei x Dentil Praia Clube – Women’s Volleyball Superliga – first round
- Date and time: 10/31 – 21:30 (Brasilia time)
- Location: Sesi Taguatinga – Taguatinga – Brasília
- Broadcast – SportTV 2
He returned, the most FEARED of all, the game day of Dentil Praia Clube
Time: 21:30
Broadcast: SportTV 2 pic.twitter.com/hxO9lzb1As
— Dentil Praia Clube 💛🖤 (@DentiPraiaClube) October 31, 2022