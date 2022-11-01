Legislation would benefit Lula in case of tie in the 2nd round

This Sunday (30) took place the second round of the election for the presidency of the Republic, ending with a small margin of difference and fierce results.

Even though it was an unlikely scenario, there was still the possibility of a tie in the middle of the second round between presidential candidates Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Find out how the legislation works in the event of a tie.

How does vote counting work?

After all, what does a candidate need to take the election? It’s simple: currently, the legislation provides that with 50% of the valid votes plus one vote, the candidate is already considered elected. Therefore, blank and null votes are disregarded.

It is important to note that this legislation only covers cities with a population of over 200,000. That is, each and every city with a lower number does not count on the rule.

In the event of a tie, in a scenario in which candidates receive the same number of votes, there is specific and very objective legislation regarding the possibility of a tiebreaker.

As a criterion, it is established that, in the event of a tie, the oldest candidate must be elected to the position. The rule is described in Article 110 of the Electoral Code, which states the following: “In the event of a tie, the oldest candidate will be elected”.

Therefore, in the current perspective of national elections, the candidate Lula would take office in the event of a tie in the second round.

This rule applies to other executive positions, such as governor and mayor. It may be necessary in many Brazilian cities, mainly because in municipal elections ties can happen more often.

second round

In the presidential elections, which ended this Sunday (30), the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won and will be the new president of Brazil, serving his third term from January 2023. He won with a difference of just over 2 million of votes more than Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Image: Isaac Fontana/shutterstock.com