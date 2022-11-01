Leila Pereira confirms first player to leave Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira doesn’t want him anymore

Palmeiras squad player is leaving

October 31, 2022 · 3:45 pm

With two titles in the year and about to win the third, Palmeiras could have gone further in 2022, if it weren’t for the elimination in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores of Americawhen he fell in front of the Atletico-PR in the semifinals. The team from Paraná was runner-up after losing the title decision to Flamengo, 1-0, in Guayaquil. the title of Brazilian is getting closer and can be consolidated as early as Wednesday (2), in a game against Strength.

However, not everything is rosy in the cast led by Abel Ferreira. A player who has been heavily criticized by the fans has his bags packed, and Verdazzo is waiting for a proposal to be able to sell him: it’s about Wesley. In the games in which he entered, the athlete was highly criticized on social networks and also in the stands of the Allianz Parque by the green crowd.

Wesley in action for Palmeiras

In June of this year, Wesley renewed his contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2025. The player has not acted as a starter, always being on the field with the reserves or entering the second half. Recently, the City Group made an offer of R$ 45 million rejected by Verdão.

What did the boss say?

“Before talking about Tabata, I prefer to talk about Wesley, who some criticized. Football is it. We’re not always going to be at our best. Wesley started very well and participated directly in the goal play. He is a player who has a lot of potential when he is focused, serious, plays less and is more responsible. Now that he is going to be a father, I think it will help him to be a better player.”