Lessons From The Microsoft Founder

In the world of entrepreneurship, some names are references for entrepreneurs. Among them is certainly the writer, philanthropist and visionary Bill Gates. When he founded Microsoft in 1975, along with Paul Allen, he was instrumental in turning giant computers into machines that could be used by ordinary consumers.

After joining the prestigious Harvard University in 1973, at the age of 18, Gates dropped out of his studies in mathematics and law two years later to dedicate himself fully to the creation and structuring of Microsoft.

The company invested in the development of software for personal computers. In 1985, it introduced Windows to the market, a colorful graphical interface, with a mouse, calculator, calendar, notepad and scroll bar — great innovations at the time. The model began to gear up little by little, and by the end of that decade, Windows accounted for almost all personal computers.

For years on the list of the richest in the world, Bill Gates is the owner of a fortune valued at US$ 106 billion (about R$ 558.6 billion), according to Forbes magazine. See below some lessons from the entrepreneur about career, entrepreneurship, investments and personal development.

1) Listen to criticism When starting a new business, the dream of every entrepreneur is to see satisfied customers with the offer of their products and services. However, it is not always possible to please everyone. For Gates, however, it is essential to observe the problems pointed out by the most disaffected, in order to seek truly effective solutions. “Your unhappy customers are your biggest source of learning,” he said. 2) Read a lot In addition to their dedication to work, entrepreneurs such as Warren Buffett, Jorge Paulo Lemann and Bill Gates himself have in common a taste for reading. They usually read as many works as possible during a year and apply the main teachings in the daily life of corporations. “I really had a lot of dreams as a kid and I think a lot of that came from the fact that I got to read a lot,” Gates said. 3) Work hard By having their own company, many believe they will be able to work less. However, this belief is often not true. The business owner must always be looking for the best solutions, collaborators and tools to offer something different from its competitors, which will require time and dedication. For that, Gates has a lesson. “If you want to get where most don’t, do what most don’t,” he says. 4) Be humble Upon achieving success, many entrepreneurs make the mistake of believing that there will be no solutions as good as those provided by their companies. Even those at the top must always be aware of the market, check what is different and observe trends — a lesson that is also valid for those who want to build a career in large companies. “Success is a treacherous teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose everything,” says Gates. “It’s okay to celebrate success, but it’s more important to hold on to the lessons of failure,” he says. 5) Don’t be afraid to change With the arrival of the age of digital technology, some people opt for career transition. In the area of ​​technology, there are several opportunities for with data or as a developer, for example. In some cases, however, the fear of change can be the biggest obstacle to finding a profession that brings more pleasure. “You really have to do what you love. And you don’t necessarily have to find that out in my first job, but don’t give up until you do,” says Gates, as a teaching for anyone who wants to find a new path. 6) Think “outside the box” In addition to reading and studying, one of the secrets of successful people is the constant effort to find alternatives to everyday problems. In many cases, it is from a small bottleneck that powerful innovations can emerge. For Gates, you always have to be on the move. This is a mindset that can be employed by investors as well. “Intelligence is the ability to absorb information in real time. To ask questions that make sense. It’s to have a good memory. It’s to draw bridges between subjects that don’t seem to be related and innovate by making these connections”, he says. 7) Dream big One of the important lessons to be successful is to think out loud and set big goals, whether in building a career, a business or in the financial market. In this regard, the founder of Microsoft adopted an important speech. “If you don’t build your dream, someone else will hire you to build theirs,” he says.

