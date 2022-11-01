“Let him go to…”; Mauro Cézar surprises and mocks controversy of Flamengo’s holder in the National Team

Gabigol was once again decisive for the mengãoand the attacker’s lethal power was fundamental for Flamengo to conquer its three-time championship in the Copa Libertadores, with the goal of shirt 9 from crow’s nest, in the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil. With the striker shining again, a spot for Gabigol in the Cup already heats up the debates.

During Jovem Pan’s “Bate Pronto” program, journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira was asked about a possible chance for the number 9. Mauro used irony to answer Thiago Asmar’s question: “Less than 48 hours after Flamengo win the Libertadores, I want the Brazilian team to go to hell. Gabigol scored the title goal and I’m going to worry about the Brazilian team?”, said the journalist.

In the sequence, ironies aside, the journalist detailed his answer and, to illustrate, exposed the weight of Gabigol to the Nation: “The guy scored four goals in three finals (from Libertadores), solved the game. If you don’t call, bad luck for Tite, bad luck for the selection and bad luck for Gabigol too, you don’t even need it anymore. The guy is in Flamengo’s history, he is hated by rivals and loved by the fans. He played a huge part in the season,” he explained.

Mauro also addressed the number 9’s passage through the national team and identified a person responsible for the fact that the top scorer did not attract attention with the canarinho shirt: “When a player does not do well in the Brazilian team, it is often the coach’s fault. Vinicius Júnior has already been chosen as secretary of left-back by Tite. Sometimes the coach can’t, doesn’t know or doesn’t want to use a player in the way that he can render what he is capable of”.