Lula speaks by phone with Biden and discusses commitments between Brazil and the US on climate and immigration

the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)spends Monday, 31, in contact with foreign leaders. In the middle of the afternoon, Lula spoke by telephone with the American president, Joe Biden.

According to a statement from the White House, during the conference call, Biden praised the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions after “free, fair and credible elections”. Also according to the White House, the two discussed the relationship between USA and Brazil and “committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combating climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”

On Sunday, the 30th, Biden had already released a note in recognition of PT’s victory minutes after the result was announced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Since arriving at the White House in January 2021, Biden has not wanted to speak to Bolsonaro by phone. The president of Brazil even sent letters to the American, who always adopted a protocol position in the relationship and avoided any personal contact with the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrates victory on Avenida Paulista Photograph: Andre Penner/AP – 10/30/2022

The two have only been together once, at the US-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June this year. On the occasion, Biden decided to invite Bolsonaro to a bilateral meeting in the face of the risk of hosting an empty summit and amid the approximation of Latin American leaders such as Bolsonaro and Alberto Fernandez (Argentina) to Vladimir Putinat the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Bolsonaro was the last leader of the G-20 to congratulate Biden on the American’s victory and even replicated false theories about the legitimacy of the US election from which Donald Trump came out defeated. The relationship between the US and Brazil during Biden’s presidency was restricted to ministers and diplomats, with no personal involvement of the two presidents, therefore.

The White House was apprehensively following Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system. Since last year, several authorities in the country have visited Brazil and given messages to Bolsonaro’s team about confidence in the Brazilian electoral process and in the polls.

The Biden administration placed the climate issue among the White House’s priorities and pressured the Bolsonaro administration, in early 2021, to set concrete targets to reduce deforestation in the Amazon. The Americans also came to freeze the dialogue with the Brazilian Ministry of the Environment during the management of Ricardo Salles.

In addition to Biden, the top US leadership has manifested itself in recent hours, as the US government’s climate envoy, John Kerrywho said he wanted to work with Lula to fight deforestation.

Lula also received a call from the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who shared a snippet of the conversation on his social media. “I am living a very happy day because we managed to rescue democracy,” Lula told the Frenchman.

Argentine President, Alberto Fernandezannounced that Lula said that the first international trip that will be for Argentina. The trip will be before the presidential inauguration. The announcement was made by Fernández after meeting with Lula this Monday, in São Paulo. Having Argentina as the first destination for the president-elect in Brazil was a tradition in the country, which was broken by Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro chose to go to Chile after being elected and remained critical of Fernández, who is left-wing.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández is received by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in São Paulo, the day after his victory Photograph: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão – 10/31/2022

Fernández and Lula spent about three hours meeting this Monday, in the area of ​​Avenida Paulista. Upon leaving the meeting, Fernández made a brief statement in which he stated that the two leaders “share the same view on the need for integration in Latin America”. “All the reunions with Lula are very good, now we can talk more about the future than about the past”, said Fernández.

The quick recognition of the victory by foreign authorities, on Sunday night, was celebrated in Lula’s campaign and is considered one of the factors that put pressure on the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to acknowledge defeat.

Lula thinks about doing international travel before taking office, to establish dialogue with other countries.

The president-elect also received calls from Germany’s leaders (Olaf Scholz), Portugal (Antonio Costa and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa), Cuba (Miguel Diaz-Canel) and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.