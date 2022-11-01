Lula wants to go to Argentina, USA, Europe and China before taking office

The intention is to take advantage of the global interest in the PT’s victory to, in his words, “reinsert Brazil into the world”

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) plans to travel to Argentina, the United States, Europe and China even before taking office, on January 1, 2023. The initiative began to be articulated this Monday (31.Oct.2022). ), the 1st day after the election. There is also the possibility that the president-elect can take advantage of his visit to Europe to quickly participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), in Egypt, to be held from November 6 to 18, in Egypt.

Lula’s manifest intention is to take advantage of the worldwide interest in his victory to, in his words, “reinserting Brazil in the world”. The bad image of Brazil abroad was one of the most attacked points by Lula in the campaign and became almost a negative consensus among diplomats.

The invitation to go to Argentina was made this Monday at the meeting in São Paulo with President Alberto Fernández, while the possibility of going to the United States was already planned by the administration of Joe Biden. It’s a coincidence. In December 2002, Lula visited the White House while he was still president-elect, when he announced that Antonio Palocci would be his Minister of Finance, and Marina Silva, of the Environment. It was at the Brazilian embassy in Washington that Lula invited Henrique Meirelles to be the president of the Central Bank.

Watch the video of the meeting between Lula and Fernández (33sec):

The travel itinerary still depends on the agenda of the heads of state of the countries involved and confirms Lula’s repeated declarations of prioritizing international relations. Even if he cannot complete the circuit before taking office, Lula wants to visit these priority partners as soon as possible. He also wants his staff to confirm their intention to participate in the Davos Economic Forum, to be held from January 16 to 20, 2023, in Switzerland.