With the popularization of virtual assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, Brazilians are increasingly looking for products to make their homes smarter, more connected and safer. This is because home automation can be considered a great ally for those who are concerned about security.

Connected to the internet, electronic locks, security cameras, opening and movement sensors help to monitor the house remotely. Some of these equipments have several customizations, so you can have a more peaceful night’s sleep.

This is the case, for example, with electronic locks.

There are several types, which can be superimposed (they are at any height of the door) or recessed (which replace the handle). All of them work with passwords, but some also have biometrics and opening by tag approximation.

The aperture and movement sensors are also great allies for those who usually travel and leave the house with no one around. And, of course, we can’t forget about surveillance cameras and smart doorbells, which notify you by cell phone when someone is knocking on the front door.

If you want to make your home safer, check out this list of products separated by tilt.

Electronic overlay lock SL 120 – Papaz

Price: BRL 364.49

This digital lock offers automatic locking and registration of up to 31 users with a password, which must have 4 to 12 digits. The touch screen has an anti-greasy application, so as not to leave fingerprints (and unduly reveal the tight numbers). Suitable for doors with a thickness of 30 to 50 millimeters.

Electronic mortise lock FR 700 – Intelbras

Price: BRL 1,689

The Intelbras mortise lock has the possibility of being opened by digital biometrics, by proximity tag and physical key, in addition to the typed password. It is possible to register only nine passwords, but up to 100 different biometrics. It also has a self-locking function, so you don’t have to worry about whether you’ve left your door open or not.

iM5 SC Wi-Fi Video Camera – Intelbras

Price: BRL 444.33

This model has rain and dust protection and can record to memory card and cloud. It is recommended for monitoring external areas, such as entrances to gates and garages. According to the company, the equipment has a night vision of up to 30 meters, makes the notification of movement and detection of people through the app.

Smart Camera Bot Wi-Fi 360° (2nd generation) – Positivo Casa Inteligente

Price: BRL 359.99

This camera is aimed at indoor environments and is suitable for those who need to monitor children, the elderly or even pets that are alone at home. The equipment has a 360º rotation, which allows you to observe the environment completely, depending on where the camera was installed. It has Full HD resolution and digital zoom of up to 6 times.

Smart Video Doorphone Wi-Fi – Positivo Casa Inteligente

Price: BRL 395.32

Smart doorbells are all the rage in the US. With them, you receive a video call on your smartphone every time someone rings the doorbell, becoming allies of those with reduced mobility. This equipment has night vision and can be programmed to record when there is movement at the door, in addition to sending an alert to the cell phone.

Smart Video Doorphone Wi-Fi SE220 – Multilaser

Price: BRL 346.93

This video doorphone has HD video resolution, night vision and motion detection. The storage of recorded images can be done either in the cloud or on a microSD card. The doorbell can be played on virtual assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, making life easier for those who are far from the door.

Smart aperture sensor Izy Smart ISA 1001 – Intelbras

Price: BRL 146.30

A smart home security kit isn’t complete without aperture sensors. They can be installed on doors and windows. This template alerts you when the area has possibly been breached or when you leave the door or window open. The configuration is done via app, it has compatibility with virtual assistants. You must use the Izy line automation center.

Intelligent opening sensor for doors and windows – AGL

Price: BRL 120.99

If you want to go the extra mile in control and security, this AGL branded sensor has a history of opening and closing doors and windows. Through the application, it is also possible to know if the monitored passage is open or closed. It works independently, but it is also possible to do automation with other products from the AGL Home line.

AMT 2018 E alarm kit – Intelbras

Price: BRL 796.15

For your security kit, you may need motion sensors. Some companies sell them separately, but you can also find them in kits, like this one from Intelbras. It has an alarm center, an opening sensor, a presence sensor and a high power siren, all for those who want to make their home safer.

Smart Universal Control – Positivo Casa Inteligente

Price: BRL 119

To manage all devices, you need an automation center. It is she who is connected to her smartphone and virtual assistants. The tip is to purchase products from the same brand, which facilitates integration. This hub by Positivo Casa Inteligente will be easier to connect to the brand’s Wi-Fi cameras, locks, opening and motion sensors.

