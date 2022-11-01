Mamoudou Athie, from Jurassic World, joins the cast of AND | Films

The new movie by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Deadline announced this Monday (31) that actor Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) is joining the cast of AND, a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, Sacrifice of a Holy Servant).

Athie joins the stellar cast made up of Emma Stone (La La Land: Singing Seasons), Willem Dafoe (Spider man), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Details of the film were not revealed, but it was described as an extremely original script, and one that caught the attention of the Searchlight Pictureswhere Lanthimos developed some of his previous features.

An outstanding filmmaker

Lanthimos directed the films The Favourite, Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer, Canine Tooth and The Lobster, in addition to being in post-production on another project with Emma Stone in the cast.

In 2019, he garnered Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Original Screenplay for The Favourite, which secured Olivia Colman’s victory for Best Actress.

