Margot Robbie Gains Creative Freedom; understand the reason!

Margot Robbie will have much more creative independence at the new DC Studios thanks to its former “Suicide Squad” director James Gunn. According to reliable sources, the positive partnership between the two resulted in the “Amsterdam” star having a much freer space in DC projects, which has been significant, as the role of Harley Quinn was one of the least promising.

What’s more, it seems that Margot Robbie wants actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw to play a version of Batman antagonist Poison Ivy in the DC Universe.

Margot Robbie has been linked to the DC movie universe since starring as Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Quinzel) in the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad.” While nearly every other feature of “Suicide Squad” has been reviewed negatively. , Robbie was the standout star.

Margot Robbie has since reprized her role in 2020’s “Birds of Prey” and 2021’s “Suicide Squad,” the film that brought James Gunn to the forefront. Even though “The Suicide Squad” didn’t make a profit close to the first film (largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the film’s simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max), it was much better rated by critics.

James Gunn has already been appointed co-chairman and deputy CEO of DC Studios, along with producer Peter Safran, who will be responsible for all future DC projects except the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux”. Margot Robbie will likely have more creative touches on future DC projects, which makes sense.

Robbie is increasingly moving into behind-the-scenes characters with his production company Lucky Chap Entertainment; so it’s only fair that she does the same at Warner Bros. Discovery. That Margot Robbie wants Gugu Mbatha-Raw to join the DC universe as Poison Ivy is a promising indication that more Harley Quinn projects are on the way.

In the HBO Max series, Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy, aka Dr. Pamela Isley (voiced by Lake Bell), fundamentally co-leaders, which leads to strong fan loyalty to the series. Plus, it seems inevitable that some future DC project will feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn with Poison Ivy.

There has been constant speculation of a “Birds of Prey” sequel and a possible “Gotham Siren” project (Olivia Wilde may be involved in directing), and with that, it seems Robbie is getting more and more authority to make that happen.

In short, for all the ongoing turmoil that has been going on in the modern DC Universe, Margot Robbie has been a very constant and favorable point in the company, as has James Gunn, for letting her do her thing more freely.