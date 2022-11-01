Marvel Star Revolts Over $90 Million Batgirl Movie Cancellation, Sympathizes With Fellow Actress

+



Zoe Saldana as Gamora and Leslie Grace as Batgirl (Photo: Playback)

Actress Zoe Saldana used her Instagram account to express her anger over the cancellation of the $90 million Batgirl movie. With much of the filming already completed, the film had its post-production suspended and its premiere canceled by Warner Bros.

Interpreter of the alien warrior Gamora in the Marvel films, Saldana also sympathized with her colleague by profession Leslie Grace, interpreter of the main character of the canceled film.

Zoe Saldana’s post lamenting Batgirl’s cancellation (Photo: Instagram)

“It’s not fair… A truly repulsive act on the part of a studio,” Saldana wrote in her post with a link to an article reporting the cancellation of ‘Batgirl. Then she added: “Why is that? For a tax break?!”

Zoe Saldana’s post with Leslie Grace’s lament for the cancellation of Batgirl (Photo: Instagram)

A few moments later, Saldana shared a post from Leslie Grace on Instagram, with a message aimed at her fans, along with a record of her in the DC Comics heroine’s uniform.

Zoe Saldana in a scene from Avatar (2009) (Photo: Reproduction)

Grace wrote: “To all Batgirl fans – THANK YOU for the love and belief as Babs [identidade secreta da heroína] says, ‘I am my own heroine!’. Batgirl forever!”.

Actresses Leslie Grace, protagonist of Batgirl (Photo: reproduction instagram)

Saldana played Gamora for the first time in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014). She returned to character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is scheduled for release in May 2023.

Zoe Saldana as the character Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Photo: Disclosure)

Warner Bros. Studios. took the cast and directors of ‘Batgirl’ by surprise by announcing the decision to suspend the release of the work – either in theaters or on streaming platforms.

In addition to Leslie Grace, the film still had in its cast with renowned actors such as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

Actor Michael Keaton in the role of the hero Batman (Photo: Playback)

Warner executives responded to criticism of the film’s cancellation by pointing out alleged problems with the film’s direction.

“Our goal is to grow the DC Comics brand, the DC Comics characters, but our job is also to protect the DC brand,” said the group’s CEO, David Zaslav, in an interview with Vanity Fair’s website.