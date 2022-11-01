Matthew Perry reveals discomfort with Jennifer Aniston on the set of ‘Friends’

star of friends, Matthew Perry nurtured a long-time crush on Jennifer Aniston, and had a hard time getting along with the actress while filming the sitcom after getting dumped. “I realized I was still in love with Jennifer Aniston. Our greetings and goodbyes became awkward and I wondered, ‘How long can I look at her? Is three seconds a long time?’” he revealed in the memoir. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry narrates that he met Aniston three years before they both joined the sitcom. “I was immediately hooked by her (how could I not be?). I liked her, and I got the feeling she was intrigued too – maybe it was something,” she wrote. He then decided to ask her out, but was dismissed. “She declined, but said she would love to be my friend, and I complicated the situation by saying, ‘We can’t be friends!’

Eventually, the two became de facto friends, but not without Perry’s crush making the atmosphere awkward on set early in the sitcom’s production. He says he stopped thinking about Aniston romantically when the group’s fame reached stratospheric levels, but confessed that he’s also had crushes on Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox over the years.