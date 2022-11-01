Microsoft announces the first Xbox Game Pass games for November 2022

And already on the first day of November we have wonderful news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It turns out, but games have been announced and you can check it all out below.

Through the official Xbox website, Microsoft revealed which free games are included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC, console and cloud for early November 2022. The games list includes the following titles:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, console, PC) – 11/01/22

(Cloud, console, PC) – 11/01/22 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – 11/01/22

(PC) – 11/01/22 The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – 11/01/22

(PC) – 11/01/22 Ghost Song (Cloud, console, PC) – 11/03/22

(Cloud, console, PC) – 11/03/22 Football Manager 2023 (PC) – 11/08/22

(PC) – 11/08/22 Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, console, PC) – 11/08/22

(Cloud, console, PC) – 11/08/22 Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, console, PC) – 11/08/22

(Cloud, console, PC) – 11/08/22 Vampire Survivors (Console) – 11/10/22

(Console) – 11/10/22 Peniment (Cloud, console, PC) – 11/15/22

(Cloud, console, PC) – 11/15/22 Somerville (Console, PC) – 11/15/22

Here’s the official announcement:

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC: Pentiment, Somerville, Football Manager 2023 and more! https://t.co/wA4XOqPUlW — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 1, 2022

The Legend of Tianding is a side-scrolling beat-em-up fighting game set in Taiwan in the early 20th century. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season is the third series in the Telltale universe: in the role of Javier, we have to find our family, but our journey takes us to find the Clementine from the previous two seasons. In addition, we also have The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Seasondedicated to Michonne, a character from the comics and TV series.

Ghost Songon the other hand, is a 2D adventure about discovery, ancient mysteries and cosmic terror. Football Manager 2023 is the new football manager simulator known to everyone. On the other hand, the announcement of Return to Monkey Island also coming to consoles is very interesting, as today the game is only available on PC and Switch: maybe it’s an announcement of the Xbox (and maybe PlayStation) version that arrived in advance, or an error?

Vampire Survivors is another big hit that was already available in the PC version and now comes in the console version: there’s no more reason not to try this small but great game. One of the most interesting products of the month is also the Penimenta medieval Obsidian adventure not to be ignored.

Finally, Somerville is a science fiction-themed adventure: it will take us to explore a world on the brink of destruction as we search for our family and try to understand what the repercussions of a full-scale conflict are.

Tell us, what do you think of the Xbox Game Pass free games from early November 2022? Interested or expecting something different?

