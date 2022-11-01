Mobile for up to R$ 1 thousand: check out five models launched in 2022 | Cell

Cell phones of up to BRL 1,000 appear on the market offering more basic features, but they try to attract consumers who are not willing to invest so much in a device. Powerful batteries are, in general, the high point of these smartphones, which can be found in the catalogs of brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and Nokia. An example is the Galaxy A03, which not only offers an attractive time away from the charger, with a 5,000 mAh battery, but also leaves nothing to be desired in the quality of the captured images, equipped with a 48 MP main camera.

In the lines below, the TechTudo separated some models launched in 2022, which are attractive options for consumers who want a good device for everyday life, without weighing so much on their budget. Some of the chosen devices can be purchased on the Amazon website, with prices even more interesting than the suggested values ​​during the respective launches.

With a vast catalog of cell phones that seek to fit into all pockets, Samsung launched this year, in the Brazilian market, the Galaxy A03. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen and features the Unisoc T606 processor with eight cores and a speed of 1.6 GHz. The promise is a reasonable experience with social networking apps, productivity and lighter games. It has 3 or 4 GB of RAM and internal storage in 32, 64 and 128 GB options. The device has, among its highlights, a dual rear camera capable of taking 48 MP photos. The selfie sensor, however, has only 5 MP.

The battery does not disappoint, with 5,000 mAh, and should be able to leave the device more than a day away from the charger, depending on the use. As it is a more basic model, the 5G internet connection and resistance against water and dust are characteristics that are missing from the technical sheet. Launched in Brazil at a suggested price of R$1,299, the A03 can currently be found for R$889 on Amazon, a discount of more than R$400 from the original price.

2. Redmi 10C – from BRL 981

With a 6.71-inch screen, the Redmi 10C reinforces Xiaomi’s catalog of basic cell phones in the Brazilian market. The device has, among its highlights, a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh and has two versions: one with 64 GB of storage and another with 128 GB. Another point that should attract the consumer are the cameras. The rear duo has a 50 MP main lens, although the selfie camera maintains the standard of the basic models, with only 5 MP.

In the cell phone’s datasheet is the Snapdragon 680 processor, an octa-core chip that offers a maximum speed of up to 2.4 GHz, along with two options of RAM, 3 and 4 GB. To match the long-lasting battery, the device has support for fast charging of up to 18 W. Again, there is the absence of compatibility with the 5G network, but, however, Xiaomi has already guaranteed that the model will receive the new system Google’s operating system, Android 13. The launch price of the Redmi 10C was BRL 1,799, but you can find the 128 GB version of storage at retail online for BRL 981.

Motorola’s E line is traditionally made up of low-cost consumer models. Its newest model is the Moto E22, which has specifications in its datasheet consisting of 3 and 4 GB RAM and internal storage in two versions, 32 and 64 GB. Although basic, the cell phone has a 6.5-inch screen, and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which makes the use of applications on the device more fluid.

The Moto E22’s camera set might not satisfy the most demanding users, with a 16MP main sensor. The front camera follows the standard of more basic cell phones, with only 5 MP. The device has a fingerprint sensor on the side and a 4,020 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, depending on use. The smartphone hit the market costing BRL 1,299, but on Amazon it costs BRL 929.

Sold in online retail, the Nokia C30 is one of the entry-level cell phone models of the Finnish brand. It landed in Brazil at the beginning of the year, bringing a 6.82-inch screen and the promise of a battery that lasts up to three days unplugged, with 6,000 mAh, far above the models that rival the device. The phone also comes equipped with Android 11 Go, a more basic version of Google’s operating system.

In its datasheet, however, are traditional characteristics of more basic cell phones with 2 and 3 GB of RAM and versions with 32 and 64 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expansion up to 256 GB via microSD card. In the camera game, there is a dual rear camera with the main 13 MP and the front lens with 5 MP. The set should be a good option for those looking for good value for money. Advertised for R$1,299, the Nokia C30 is available on Amazon for R$890.

Finally, the cheapest and most basic option on the list is the Philco Hit P8. The mobile phone with a 6.08-inch screen brings among its technical characteristics the Unisoc SC9863A processor, octa-core, with a speed of up to 1.6 GHz. The smartphone’s storage capacity is just 32GB, expandable via microSD card to up to 512GB. In addition, it also has 3 GB of RAM. Among the points that can drive away the consumer is the 3,000 mAh battery, the smallest on the list.

With four cameras on the back, the Philco Hit P8 has a 13 MP main lens, light blocking sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The selfie camera only delivers 5 MP. It is worth mentioning that Philco’s model comes with Android 11, but there is no information about future updates for newer systems — which can happen with more basic lines of cell phones. The Philco Hit P8 arrived with a suggested price of R$1,399, but got R$940 off, and can be found on Amazon for R$459.