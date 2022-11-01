Morbid memorial: dead pet dog is turned into a rug – News

An Australian family has decided to grieve the death of their pet dog in an unusual way. She decided to preserve the golden retriever forever, by subjecting the animal’s body to a taxidermy process – which turned it into a rug.

“Beautiful old golden retriever preserved as a skin for his family,” Chimera Taxidermy wrote in a caption to a video shared on Instagram. “Finally ready to go home.”







As reported by Yahoo News Australia, Maddy, the owner of the business, explained that “the fur was turned into leather so the hair wouldn’t fall out.”

The technique must ensure that the part remains in good condition for years to come.





The scene of a withered dog on the ground attracted the attention of several users, who were divided between enthusiastic and fearful.



“I’m so glad more people are doing this now,” praised one follower. “This is interesting but certainly not for everyone,” wrote another.





In a statement to Yahoo, Maddy agreed with the latest comment: “Pet taxidermy has only become more popular in the last five years, so it’s a very new thing for most people,” he explained.

Still, she says she feels grateful for helping people in a time of pain.



