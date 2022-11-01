‘My disease is so rare it has no name’

31 October 2022 Updated 7 hours ago

photo caption, Debbie is one of the first patients to be seen at the UK’s first clinic for unidentified syndromes

As a teenager, British Debbie Schwartz was humiliated when doctors told her that her illnesses were all in her head.

“It was devastating,” says the 47-year-old former teacher.

“I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated.”

Debbie has a disease so rare that experts have not yet been able to identify it.

Now she is among the first patients to be treated at the UK’s first clinic specializing in unnamed syndromes.

Debbie spent much of her teenage years being driven across the country by her parents in an attempt to find out what was wrong with their only child.

“I felt like I was letting my parents down,” he recalls.

“They took me back and forth, to hospitals in Newcastle and London.”

“As an 11-year-old, being told that the tests show nothing, and your parents are hearing that, it doesn’t cross your mind that the doctors are wrong, because they’ve done all those tests, and they’re doctors, they know. So the diagnosis must be that I made it up.”

Credit, Debbie Schwartz photo caption, Debbie’s parents Suzanne and Anthony Schwartz took their daughter to several specialists across the country in hopes of a diagnosis.

“The onus was very much on me, and I felt pressured by it. I was in school and I was just a kid. It was hard.”

Debbie felt that the doctors had been “very careless”—until, in her late teens, her vision, speech, hearing, and mobility deteriorated.

That didn’t stop her, however, from graduating in biochemistry in London and qualifying to become a science teacher.

But in 2000, Debbie had a breakdown and spent 10 months in the hospital. Since then, she hasn’t walked—or worked—anymore.

“It was decided then that it wasn’t asthma, and I started doing different tests with different doctors,” he says.

“They started off excited because I was a unique case and they thought it was interesting, but they lost interest when they did the tests and they still couldn’t come up with a diagnosis.”

“They didn’t think anything was wrong, so they attributed everything to being psychosomatic, depression, or anxiety.”

“The part that gnawed at my soul was because when they said there was nothing wrong, I didn’t go home and it was okay… I kept deteriorating.”

“I felt like a failure.”

photo caption, Due to his condition, Schwartz needs the help of three caregivers throughout the day.

After years of struggling, Debbie finally got a partial diagnosis in 2005 of mitochondrial disease — a group of conditions caused by defects in key parts of the body’s cells.

She was later also diagnosed with three more “very rare disorders”—a neurological condition, another affecting her immune system, and a movement disorder called dystonia.

She has hearing loss, partial vision, difficulty with balance and has no feeling in her hands or below her knees — she needs help from caregivers three times a day and her quality of life is “getting worse.”

One of the things that frustrates Debbie the most is that while she is convinced their conditions are linked, so far they have been seen in isolation.

But she is confident she can get closer to finding out what her underlying condition may be, with the help of experts from the UK’s first national clinic for unidentified syndromes, located in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, her hometown.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The first center dedicated solely to the research and treatment of unidentified diseases is located at the University Hospital of Wales

While individually these conditions are very rare, together they can affect thousands of people.

Until now, Debbie had had to turn to several specialists to treat her various conditions.

“But they are different teams that follow their specialty”, he explains.

“They don’t see me as a whole person and my symptoms as a whole, which is what this new clinic is going to do.”

Now, after a 35-year battle, she hopes to get a single overall diagnosis, which she believes has had a “profound effect” on her life for so long.

“I hope that with a team of multidisciplinary doctors looking at me as a whole, they can come to a conclusion that it’s one disorder rather than all of these separate ones.”

An estimated 6,000 babies are born every year with a disease so rare it doesn’t even have a name – and there are around 350,000 people in the UK with this condition.

Experts estimate that there may be more than 8,000 rare diseases, and children are the hardest hit — 50% of rare diseases affect children, and nearly a third of them die before they turn five.

The new SWAN (Syndromes Without a Name) clinic at University Hospital for Wales in Cardiff is accessible to adults and children across Wales through a referral from a hospital doctor — there are estimated to be around 150,000 potential patients in Wales.

“Rare diseases are a significant health problem that is unfortunately associated with poor outcomes,” says Dr Graham Shortland, clinical director of the new center.

“The impact on patients and their families is considerable, with most patients who receive a diagnosis waiting an average of four years.”

“A diagnosis brings hope and peace of mind to families, and the clinic’s goal is to shorten the diagnostic journey, improve access to specialist care and support those who continue to wait for a diagnosis.”

photo caption, Iolo Doull believes Wales is pioneering rare disease research

As many of these diseases often have a genetic cause, it is hoped that the clinic will also be able to advise families about the risks of a child inheriting rare diseases.

Health experts say the clinic is another example that Wales is at the forefront of the field of rare diseases, after becoming the first country in the UK to offer genome-wide genetic testing to very sick children.

“The SWAN clinic is the first of its kind in the UK and, to our knowledge, there are no others in Europe,” says Iolo Doull, chairman of the board of the Rare Disease Implementation Group.

“You can think of Wales as a very small place or big enough to do important things. In this case, Wales was big enough to do this that maybe other places would be off the radar.”