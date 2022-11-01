Napping after lunch increases productivity, but does it make you fat? – 11/01/2022

Who never had that urge to take a nap after meals? The siesta is a cultural habit in countries like Spain, Italy and Portugal. There are reports that it emerged as a reaction to the weather and that, therefore, people chose to sleep in the hottest hours of the day and work in the cooler periods.

Studies prove that taking a nap after meals even has benefits. But does sleeping after meals have an impact on weight?

Experts explain that a simple half-hour rest will not impact the scale. What makes you fat, in fact, is the imbalance between what a person takes in calories and what they spend.

The myth that these post-lunch naps are fattening may have arisen because they can disrupt your sleep routine, decreasing your total nighttime sleep time. This, in turn, can impact your weight.

A person who sleeps poorly is able to consume 500 more calories than they normally would. Blame it on leptin, the satiety hormone, which is low, while ghrelin, the hunger hormone, is high. In addition, poor sleep increases the production of cortisol, which releases extra energy in the form of glucose into the blood, also contributing to weight gain.

The thing is, how much this after-lunch nap impacts nighttime sleep is very personal, and overall, it’s normal and even beneficial.

The orientation is that sleep after lunch is 15 to 40 minutes Image: iStock

The benefits of nap

According to the neurologist Shigueo Yonekura, sleep right after lunch is a natural process of the body. “Our biological clock has peaks of drowsiness and there is a sleep pressure between 13 and 16 hours, being a little lower than when it gets dark. Sleepiness in the early afternoon tends to increase, as a reaction of the body to the drop in energy” , explains the neurologist.

Nap, therefore, increases energy levels, improves our mood and makes us more alert. According to a study published in the journal Sleeping, for example, a 15 to 30 minute nap after lunch improves productivity at work. Another research, published in the journal General Psychiatry, of the BMJ (British Medical Journal), revealed that there is a superior cognitive performance in elderly people who nap at this time of day.

The orientation is that sleep after lunch is 15 to 40 minutes. In this way, rest is restorative for the body and does not harm digestion, because metabolism is working normally and there is no time to go into deep sleep.

When having a large meal and lying down to sleep, the body, instead of relaxing, is in a state of alert, working to digest food and absorb nutrients. This leads to unrefreshing sleep, malaise, bloating, burning, gas, intestinal colic, stomach pain, and insomnia.

One study even associated late dinner with a risk factor for nocturnal hypertension (when blood pressure does not drop as it should during the night) and, consequently, for a heart attack.

But as you’ve seen, these problems are related to dinner and the full sleep cycle, not a nap after lunch.

Sources: Lara Bessaendocrinologist at Grupo Fleury in Rio de Janeiro; Nara Parentenutritionist and professor of the Nutrition course at Unifor (University of Fortaleza, Edson Queiroz Foundation); Shigueo Yonekuraneurologist at the Institute of Sleep Medicine of Campinas and Piracicaba.

