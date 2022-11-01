Neymar counters provocation after Bolsonaro’s defeat: ‘There are people who like to appear’

The shirt 10 of PSG and the Brazilian team did not like a comment made by influencer Nath Finanças

EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Neymar is shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team and will be in the 2022 World Cup



supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the attacker Neymar was the butt of jokes after the victory of Lula (PT), last Sunday, 30th. On Avenida Paulista, for example, during the commemoration of the victory at the polls, thousands of PT members remembered the star of Paris Saint-Germain and gives Brazilian Team. “Hey, Neymar, you’re going to have to declare it”, shouted the lulistas, remembering the player’s problems with the IRS – the football star was fined R$ 188 million and had assets blocked after investigation, but managed to get rid of some sanctions in negotiation between his father and Paulo Guedes, Economy minister. Despite not saying anything about the provocations on the streets, PSG’s number 10 did not like a comment made by the influencer Nath Finance. “Guys, Neymar is begging me to help declare the Income Tax”, joked the administrator, via Twitter. The athlete, however, disapproved of the publication and hit hard. “How are there people who like to appear, right? P*** that gave birth,” she replied.

Neymar has campaigned for Jair Bolsonaro since the first round of the elections. In addition to posting on social media, the PSG ace participated in a superlive by the current president on the eve of the second round. Asked about the football star’s support for the current chief executive, Lula even joked about the situation, saying that the athlete was afraid to find out how much Bolsonaro had forgiven of the Income Tax debt. In a statement days after PT’s statement, the attacker’s family company released a note of repudiation. “To definitively close the matter, we communicate that the information is false. Those responsible must prove otherwise on the appropriate stage,” wrote NR Sports. “In an important moment that the country is going through, it is not expected from a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic speeches like this, which go beyond the reasonable limits of freedom of expression”, he concluded, noting that the agreement was made at the time Michel Temer was the president.