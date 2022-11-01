Neymar gets angry with tax joke and criticizes influencer

Neymar used his social media this morning to rebut a tweet by influencer Nath Finanças, known for teaching financial education, after she mocked the number 10 of PSG and the Brazilian team for the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential elections.

“Guys, Neymar on my dm TODAY begging you to help file the Income Tax,” Nath wrote in a tweet.

After Lula’s victory, PT members gathered on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, provoked Neymar with the chant “Hey, Neymar, you will have to declare!” —that’s why the influencer used the Income Tax to mock the player.

The chant was a reference to the player’s tax debts. In 2019, four days after filing an appeal with Carf, Neymar’s father met with Minister Paulo Guedes to address the matter, which is also being analyzed by the Justice. Since then, father and son have engaged in mobilizing the president and, during the campaign, defended his reelection. The player even participated in a live with Bolsonaro and promised to dedicate his first goal in the Qatar Cup to him.

The approach of Neymar and Bolsonaro has generated a series of speculations about an alleged influence of the president in the decisions of the Revenue on the player’s case. In a podcast interview, Lula said that Neymar is afraid that an agreement between him and the president will be made public. The player’s family considered the comment frivolous.

The Brazilian star has a debt of R$ 8 million with the IRS that has not yet been paid, which is being questioned in court. Before the meeting with Bolsonaro, the CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Resources) had already reduced the debt, initially R$ 188.8 million.

Neymar didn’t like the joke and replied Nath: “As there are people who like to show up right, p*** what a p***”.

How are there people who like to appear right?????? why — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 1, 2022

On September 29, Neymar declared its support for Bolsonaro, three days before the first round. He posted a video on his TikTok account, which has 60 million followers, dancing to one of the campaign’s jingles.

In addition, he participated in a live by Bolsonaro with supporters to try to turn the vote of young people on the eve of the second round, in the face of Lula’s leadership in the age group.

wanted by UOLthe influencer’s press office stated that “it will not comment on the response, nor on the repercussion of the matter”.

Neymar will be one of the main players of the Brazilian team in the Qatar Cup, when the team will try to win the sixth championship, and coach Tite is even considering handing him the captain’s belt. In a great phase at PSG, the striker should arrive at the World Cup in a more favorable situation than in previous World Cups.