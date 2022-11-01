Neymar responds to provocation about IR after Bolsonaro’s defeat: ‘There are people who like to appear’

Neymar seems to have disliked the teasing and jokes he was subjected to after the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL)of whom he is a supporter, to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the election for president. the star of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian team manifested itself this Tuesday, on Twitter, rebutting a post by the influencer Nath Finance.

“Guys, Neymar in my dm (direct message) today begging to help declare the Income Tax”, wrote the personal finance influencer in a tone of irony. “As there are people who like to appear, right”, replied Neymar, followed by a curse.

Neymar tries in court to cancel his debt with the IRS. Photograph: FRANK FIFE/AFP

the provocation, which has already surpassed the mark of 200 thousand likes on Twitter, refers to the player’s debts with the Federal Revenue. For at least five years, the player has sought the annulment of a fine in the amount of R$ 8 million, imposed by the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf). The punishment, initially of R$ 188 million, was given for: omission of income from work, omission of income from foreign sources, omission of income paid by Barcelona, ​​non-payment of Income Tax and others.

Neymar’s tone caught the attention of some users of the platform, who pointed out the player’s “lack of emotionalism” in dealing with the provocation. Hours later, the ace tweeted again to comment on the matter. This time in a sharper tone. “And the people saying that I have no emotions just because I answered any one. Each one saw it”, wrote Neymar. “But I think you are right. My emotions are weak and I’m a popcorn maker”, he joked.

As there are people who like to show up right 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pqp 🍪 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 1, 2022

And the guys saying I don’t have emotional just because I answered any one 😂😂😂😂

Each one saw it 😂😂😂😂 pqp 🤬 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 1, 2022

But I think you are right.

My emotional is weak and I’m a popcorn 😭😞#irony — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 1, 2022

During the celebration of Lula’s victory on Avenida Paulista, a chorus of “Hey, Neymar, you will have to declare” was sung by some of the president-elect’s supporters. In a recent interview with “Flow Podcast”, the PT joked that he would be afraid to see him again in office because Brazil “will know that Bolsonaro has forgiven his Income Tax debt”. Lula went further. “Obviously, Bolsonaro made a deal with his father. He even has a problem in Spain. But that’s not the president’s problem, it’s the Federal Revenue’s problem”, said the PT.

Neymar declared support for candidate Jair Bolsonaro on the eve of the first round, when he published a video dancing to a jingle of the president on his Tik Tok account. The shirt number 10 of Brazil promised the president to dedicate his first goal to him in the Qatar World Cup, which starts on the 20th. younger, but ended up losing the contest.

Bolsonaro’s defeat at the polls on Sunday made Neymar gain prominence in the international press. Newspapers from France and Spain echoed the provocation to the player in the celebration on Avenida Paulista. France’s Sport.fr called Lula’s victory a “terrible defeat” for the PSG player.