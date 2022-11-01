Neymar will play in the Cup calmly. No threat of arrest or fine. Grupo DIS lost, once and for all, the support of the MP from Spain – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The DIS group was unable to reverse the decision of the Spanish Public Ministry today. In the last hearing involving Neymar and his sale from Santos to Barcelona, ​​which took place today, the stance of the MP from Catalonia remained against the MP from Madrid.

The prosecution’s withdrawal of fraud and corruption charges effectively ended the case. Neymar, N&N, the company that manages the player’s career, the former presidents of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu, plus the former president of Santos, Odílio Rodrigues, in addition to Santos and Barcelona, ​​are not at risk.

In the initial charge, accepted in Madrid, Neymar would risk two years in prison. And another fine of 10 million euros, around R$52 million.

The DIS group, which held 40% of the player’s rights, insists they were tricked. He was sold much more expensively to Barcelona than Santos would have declared.

The withdrawal of the charges on Friday from the Spanish Public Ministry was confirmed today.

The DIS group should have filed a civil suit in Spain. And not criminal against Neymar.

In addition, it guarantees that everything is nothing more than assumptions, theories, of the group that owned part of the athlete’s rights. There would be no concrete proof.

Therefore, the Barcelona prosecutor no longer gives legal protection to the accusation.

The final sentence of the Spanish justice could still take weeks.

But without the prosecution, it’s like there’s no case.

Neymar’s certainty of victory is so great that, in Spain, there is a guarantee that the player’s lawyers will ask the DIS group to pay their fees.

For “recklessness, acting in bad faith and abuse of process”, guarantees the Reuters agency.

On Friday, Neymar celebrated on social media.

The process took eight years.

And everything indicates that it has come to an end.

With Neymar’s victory.

He will play in the World Cup calmly…



