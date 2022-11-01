Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro meet this Tuesday in Caracas

Among the issues to be discussed at the meeting is the relationship between the two countries and the reopening of borders.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Colombian Presidency published a statement announcing that President Gustavo Petro will meet this Tuesday (1st) with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Telesur reports.

“President Gustavo Petro will travel to the city of Caracas with his work team to have lunch with the Venezuelan president,” says the document released this Monday.

In addition, the statement details that among the issues to be discussed are the relationship between the two countries, the reopening of borders and Venezuela’s re-entry into the inter-American human rights system.

In turn, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, confirmed the visit of the Colombian head of state to the country.

Last August, Venezuela and Colombia re-established diplomatic relations after appointing their respective ambassadors. Subsequently, the common border was reopened.

Venezuela, at the request of President Petro, is also one of the guarantors of the peace process between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.