Nicole Kidman Netflix Movie ‘The Family Affair’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is ​​developing a highly anticipated new romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King. The film will tell the story of a young girl, her mother and her movie star boss. Here’s what we know about the film, which is tentatively titled, the family case.

The as-yet-untitled romcom will be directed by an Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenesewhose credits include PS I Love You, Paris je t’aime, Freedom Writers and more. The screenplay was co-written by LaGravenese with Carrie Solomon.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris and Rich Delia serve as casting directors on the project.

Netflix bought the rights to the script in early 2022.

What is the plot of the movie?

Not much is known about the plot, but we have a brief logline:

The story follows a surprising romance that begins with comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity.

An additional synopsis adds a little more meat to the story:

“Working as an assistant to super mega movie star Chris Cole, a demanding narcissist and womanizer, is starting to take a toll on Zara. On impulse, she quits her job, only to soon find out that her widowed mother has begun a romance with the famous playboy.

Who is in the movie’s cast?

The main star of the film will be the iconic actress Nicole Kidmanwhose recent credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Being Ricardos, and Aquaman.

Kidman also worked with Netflix before on Ryan Murphy’s The prom.

She will be accompanied by Zac Efron (Extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile, Baywatch) and Joey King (Ugly, The Kissing Booth).

Efron has worked with Netflix before on the reality show Earth with Zac Efron which is soon returning for a second season.

Netflix announced the main cast on June 14, 2022, via Twitter:

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will star in an upcoming romcom on Netflix – a surprising romance begins with comedic consequences for a young girl, her mother and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity. pic.twitter.com/L8OnpDlztT — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

What is the film’s production status?

The as-yet-untitled film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming in August 2022.

Most production listings suggest that filming will begin in early August 2022 and last until October 2022. It will take place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

What is the movie release date on Netflix?

Netflix has not set a release date for The familyr, but considering production starts later this year, we can probably expect a 2023 release.