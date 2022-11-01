NUBANK ACCUSED OF MISLEADING ADVERTISING

Nubank is one of the most popular banks in the country and has many customers due to its practicality. However, some of them have been complaining that they are facing problems with the Ultravioleta premium card and accuse the bank of false advertising. Among the problems reported by them are: Misrepresentation of rules, deception and lack of transparency.

Fintech has a forum for complaints, opinions and suggestions, called NuCommunity, where its customers can speak and are answered by employees of the institution itself. It was through this forum that a customer, who requested the Premium Ultraviolet card, accused the bank of false advertising.

He wrote the following account:

“They put easy criteria for exemption from tuition and advertise as if they were going to give you the card someday.

I have been a customer since the beginning of the bank, I pay the invoices on time, I have both the announced criteria met, and even so I am subject to the eternal analysis that the attendants do not have access to.

There’s no use in all this talk of modernity, “little friend”, “little purple” bank, if you don’t deliver what you sell.

What does Nubank say?

The forum makes it possible for questions to be answered by the bank’s servers, one of whom informed the customer that “the criteria you informed are for the exemption of the Ultravioleta monthly fee, not for acceptance. Today, the approval of the card is done only via automatic bank analysis. Therefore, it is not deception”.

Nubank has an information tab on its website reporting on this review criticized by the user, which reads as follows:

“To have access to Ultravioleta, there is no minimum income rule, but a credit analysis is carried out to make the card available. This analysis is done automatically when new customers register at Nubank, and also monthly for those who already have our purple card. As soon as the Ultraviolet card is released, the notice is given by a message within the application and also by email. So confirmation is super simple: everything straight through the app, fast and without bureaucracy.”

The client also claimed fintech’s lack of transparency at the time of advertising, which was even agreed by the servers themselves. However, the clause on analysis does appear at the time of requesting Premium Ultraviolet.