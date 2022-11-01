Nubank will give R$50 to customers in NOVEMBER; see how to receive

O Nubank recently announced that its clients will receive an initial amount of BRL 50 credit through your app this month. Fintech offers a card which, in addition to having several benefits, does not have an annuity.

However, to receive the tool, the customer undergoes an analysis based on several criteria and, often when released, the limit does not please customers.

When the Nubank grants your credit card, better known as “roxinho”, to a customer whose conditions are not very favorable, the initial limit is usually set at the value of BRL 50. While, in some cases of customers with lower credit scores, the limit is often denied.

However, in order to help its customers, the Nubank offers a limit of BRL 50, as a way to analyze the customer’s conditions, and thus, in the future, grant the credit limit increase.

Top tips to increase your Nubank credit card limit

Check out the five days that allow the increase of the limit of the card:

Regular payment of Nubank invoice

Demonstrating responsibility for the institution’s debts should be the first step towards gaining more credit. In this sense, paying invoices by the due dates must be a constant action.

Focus spending on the card

Using the total available limit, as well as choosing to gather all possible expenses in purple is a great way to get the fintech’s attention. This is because Nubank may understand that it needs more credit.

keep the name clean

It is worth mentioning that failing to pay some debt to the point of having the name negative in the credit protection agencies can make it difficult to grant more limit. Therefore, the accounts must always be up to date.

Update income in the app

If there is an increase in income, the information must be included in the digital bank application. Through this, a greater margin can be made, considering the new financial capital.

Build a relationship with Nubank

Last but not least, build a relationship with the financial institution. The goal can be achieved by contracting other services offered, such as insurance, investments, among others.

All Nubank cards

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in Brazil. Among the various benefits offered by fintech, credit cards are the most requested by customers.

Currently, the bank offers users three credit card options, the goldPlatinum and Ultraviolet, each with special and unique conditions.

Nubank Gold and Platinum Cards

First, the two types of card are the most requested by customers in the Nubank. Both have several benefits, such as 0 annuity. However, the difference between the tools is precisely in the advantages available in each one.

Namely, on the Gold card, customers can enjoy an extended warranty of up to 1 year, promotions on purchases made with the tool, insurance and protection for prisoners and protection on purchases for accidental damage or theft.

On the other hand, on the card platinumusers can benefit from travel consultancy, concierge services, international offers, car insurance or medical emergencies in travel and corkage exemption (customers do not pay the fee on the 1st bottle of wine in restaurants).

The most used card in the day to day of the customers of the Nubank It is in Gold mode. However, for customers who travel a lot, Platinum is the best option.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

The Ultraviolet modality is more recent than is available through Nubank. The tool has, first, a differential in its physical model, for being in silver color. In addition, this model is the one that offers the most benefits to customers. The main ones are:

1% cashback on credit purchases;

Yield of 200%, if the value is saved;

Extended warranty on purchases;

Insurance (price protection, purchase protection, luggage, travel);

VIP lounges at airports;

Monthly fee 40% lower than other offers on the market, in Black and Premium modalities.