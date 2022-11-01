Nubia Oliiver resonates with Drew’s talk about sexual inactivity for years

maximum mark Nubia Oliver

Contrary to Drew Barrymore, who used his social networks recently to make a long outburst about sex, emphasizing that the practice is no longer a main feature, that he has not had intimate contact with anyone for about six years and that his focus changed after becoming a single mother, Núbia Oliiver said that “this is more common than you might think”, despite being “something she wouldn’t give up”.

“Currently there are many women with this thought, I even met some. It’s a reorganization, each one has their own table of priorities. OnlyFans and former member of the first edition of the reality show “Casa dos Artistas”, from SBT, about the revelations of the American actress and presenter.

For those who haven’t seen it, the 47-year-old star of films like Charlie’s Angels and As If It Were the First Time said she is focused on raising nine-year-old daughters Olive and eight-year-old Frankie. her relationship with businessman Will Kopelman, from whom she divorced in 2016. She further reported that the new goal made her see that there is no need to have a lover. “For some people this really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to be celibate,” she concluded.