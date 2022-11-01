Organized by Atltico breaks blockade of bolsonaristas on their way to SP

This Tuesday (11/1), members of Galoucura broke the blockade of Bolsonaristas on BR-381, near Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. Atltico’s main organized crowd is on its way to So Paulo, where Galo will face So Paulo in Morumbi, at 9:30 pm, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. See the actions in the video below:

Blockage on BR-381 did not prevent Atltico fans from traveling to So Paulo

President of the organization, Josimar Jnior, known as Josias, named the group as “troop of the blockade breaker” and promised that no road stoppage would prevent the arrival in So Paulo.

“If you need the troop of the hurricane, call Galoucura. All the hurdles you have, we’ll remove it.

This morning, the Estado de Minas report caught a long line of trucks stopped on BR-381, near KM 484, towards So Paulo. There, protesters were protesting for “military intervention” in the results of the elections and awaiting a statement from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). See here the other highways blocked in Minas Gerais this Tuesday. Even with the complications on the highways, Galoucura continues its journey to So Paulo. On the field, the match is considered essential for Atltico, who will face a direct competitor in search of a spot in the Copa Libertadores. Galo is in seventh place, with 51 points, while Tricolor Paulista is in eighth place, with 50 points.

Roadblocks

Since Sunday night (10/30), after the victory of President-elect Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaristas have blocked highways across the country, seeking to question the national election, waiting for a position from President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Monday night, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways with traffic interrupted by Bolsonaristas. His order was confirmed by the STF, in an emergency meeting this Tuesday morning.

This Tuesday, Moraes also determined that military police officers can unblock even federal roads.

During Monday (10/31), the PRF announced that it had released ten points of interdiction on federal highways in the state of Minas. Until dawn, after the decision of the STF, eight more points were released.