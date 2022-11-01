Orlando Ribeiro makes last-minute changes at Santos and medallion should be a starter against Atlético-GO

Next Wednesday (2), the saints faces Atlético-GO, in Goiânia and Monday (31) was the day of preparation for the duel. Peixe has doubts in its squad and the coach Orlado Ribeiro, made tests during the activities in the CT Rei Pele.

The Alvinegro midfield is the most affected by the absences and the team that will start the match must have changes. Rodrigo Fernández is down for sure, as he will be suspended. The biggest doubt is about midfielder Ed Carlos, who was injured during training on Saturday (29). With a problem in his left shoulder, the Vila’s medical department awaits the results of the exams and the midfielder may be out of the final stretch of the season. The information is from Globo Esporte.

Camacho must be withdrawn to fulfill the role of first midfielder, in this way, the gap left by Fernández will be filled. However, there is a high chance that Luan will be fired. Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal run out in the competition for space in the starting lineup.

Madson is the problem in the defensive sector, as he will also be suspended for the third yellow card. To cover the right-back, Nathan must win another opportunity from Orlando Ribeiro. However, Santos should go to the field to face Atlético-GO with the probable lineup: João Paulo, Nathan, Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Sánchez and Luan (Vinicius Zanocelo or Carabajal); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.