Prediction: Bayern Munich vs Internazionale

Information and prediction for Bayern Munich vs Internazionale

In a game whose sole purpose is to comply with the table established for friday – last – round gives group stage gives Champions League in its 2022/2023 season, the Bayern Munchenfrom Germany, receives the internationalfrom Italy, in this Tuesday, November 1st. The meeting point will be Allianz Arena, in Munich. The start is scheduled for 17:00 (Brasilia time). The Germans, who accumulated the 15 possible points in the five opening rounds, ensured not only their early place in the round of 16 but also first place in the C key. The Italians, with ten points, are in second position and have also guaranteed their right to continue in the fight for the title. Third place goes to Barcelona, ​​Spain, with four points. In the bottom, without having scored yet, is Viktoria Plzen, from the Czech Republic.

How does the 2022/2023 Champions League work?

UEFA, the organization that organizes the Champions League, announced a profound change in the tournament. However, it will start to be valid only in the 2024/2025 season. In version 2022/2023, the regulation of the last editions was maintained. The tournament has 32 participantswhich were divided in eight keys in your groups stage. They will face each other in round trip. At the end of six rounds, the first two will advance in the dispute for the title. O third place will still have the chance to keep the international calendar, however, in another competition. will be relegated to Europa Leaguewhere he will enter the stage of 16th finals.

Where to watch the 2022/2023 Champions League matches?

Where to watch on TV – A Champions League 2022/2023 edition continues to have the SBT as a broadcast platform Open TV in Brazil. On pay TV, it is shown by TNT Sportswhich shows the games in the Space channel on HBO Max and on their digital platforms. You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – There is no streaming of games from the Champions League on the platforms of the main bookmakers.

Bayern Munich’s recent performance

The Bavarians were already qualified when they stepped onto the Camp Nou lawn in the penultimate round of the Champions League group stage to face already eliminated Barcelona. That didn’t stop them from taking the game seriously and beating the Spanish team 3-0. Result that also ensured the right to the first place of the bracket and the possibility of facing in the round of 16 a team that will complete the group stage in the second place of its bracket.

Bayern Munich also did not take their foot off the gas on Saturday 29 October. Acting at the Allianz Arena, he thrashed Mainz 6-2, in a clash for the twelfth round of the 2022/2023 version of the German Championship. It was his sixth consecutive victory in a list that includes both Champions League and Bundesliga duels.

Having held the ball for 64% of the time, Bayern Munich built up almost twice as many chances to score (25-13) and led the shots on target (12-5) by a large margin. In this way, he reached 25 points (seven wins, four draws and one defeat). Enough to maintain second place in the Bundesliga and one point behind Union Berlin, leaders.

Possible lineup of Bayern Munich

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Bayern Munich in the current season

The current form of Internazionale

Internazionale had two chances to secure their spot in the round of 16 after getting the better of them in their two straight games against Barcelona. It scored 1 to 0 in Milan, and was 3 to 3 in Spain. Dismissed the second. He resolved his life by beating Viktoria Plzen 4-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. He promoted an offensive bombardment against the Czechs.

Having relied on the ball for 59% of the time, he created 21 chances to fire. He sent nine on target. Defensively, he had no major problems. Viktoria Plzen developed five scoring opportunities. One of them was towards the Milanese goal. On Saturday, October 29, Inter again playing as home team, also confirmed their favorism without major problems against Sampdoria, which has been marking its step in the relegation zone of the Italian Championship.

In the match, which was worth the twelfth round of the 2022/2023 version of Serie A, it scored 3 to 0. Fruit of a wide dominance in the match. Had the ball for 52% of the time, created 17 chances to shoot. Sent eight in the right direction. It achieved its fourth victory in a row and the sixth in the last seven games including the Serie A and Champions League. In the national league, with 24 points (eight wins and four defeats), Inter occupies, when considering the tie-breaking criteria, the fifth place. Eight points below Napoli, leader.

Possible lineup for Internazionale

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Internazionale in the current season

Stats for both teams

Prediction and final prediction for Bayern Munich vs Internazionale:

In a game with characteristics of a friendly, Bayern Munich has the prediction in the victory against Internazionale the indicated prediction for this Tuesday’s clash for the sixth round of the Champions League group stage in its 2022/2023 season.

