premiere date and scenes in Brazil

Fast and Furious is one of the most beloved franchises in cinema today and, luckily, it still promises to last a long time. The tenth film in the franchise was already announced by Universal Studios in July 2020 and little by little, more information is being released about the new sequel.

The full cast list for the film has not yet been released. However, some names are already expected to return to their characters:

Vin Diesel – Dominic Toretto

– Dominic Toretto Michelle Rodriguez – Letty Ortiz

– Letty Ortiz Jordana Brewster – Mia Toretto

– Mia Toretto Tyrese Gibson – Roman Pearce

– Roman Pearce ludacris – Tej Parker

– Tej Parker Sung Kang – Han Lue

– Han Lue Nathalie Emmanuel – Ramsey

– Ramsey John Cena – Jakob Toretto

Among the villains, Charlize Theron will return with the character Cipher. In the ninth film, she spends most of the story trapped, but manages to escape at the end and will surely terrify Toretto and company in the next feature.

One of the big news for the team of antagonists is Jason Momoa, who has joined the cast of the franchise to play an unknown villain. According to him, “I will be a very eccentric bad boy”. Brie Larson was also announced as part of the cast.

Another great novelty was the probable return to Brazil of the franchise. The new film underwent filming in Rio de Janeiro. The production of the feature made the recordings, without the presence of the cast, on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador. The information was disclosed by journalist Mônica Bergamo, for Folha.

The scenes featured helicopters and drones. No further details were revealed about the material captured. Therefore, it is possible that the country is seen in the film only in quick scenes, or that the “Brazilian” environments are recreated in studios.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Debut in Theaters and Departure

According to producer Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson is out of the main franchise. Much was known about the disagreements between “The Rock” and Vin Diesel, but according to Garcia, the decision came from the actor himself. Garcia stated that Johnson is focused on the Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

“After filming Fast 8, DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all obvious reasons. He wished us well and shifted our focus to other ways of telling the story. So while he’s not in Fast 10 or 11, it doesn’t interfere in any way with our plans for Hobbs.” collider.

After some controversies, the direction left Justin Lin’s hand and was taken over by filmmaker Louis Leterrier, responsible for titles such as Master Trick, Clash of the Titans, Explosive Charge and The Incredible Hulk. With these delays, the release date is May 19, 2023, in the United States. The initial release date would be April 7, 2023.

It is worth remembering that the story of the film will be divided into two parts and the date above refers to the first. According to Vin Diesel himself, the conclusion of the saga should arrive in mid-April 2024.