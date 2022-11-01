Rainbow fish are born female and become male throughout their lives







New Species of “Rainbow Fish” Called Pink Fairy Wrasse Photo: Disclosure / Hope for Reefs

Scientists at the California Academy of Sciences have discovered a new species of fish rainbow colored fairy wrasse in the Maldives Islands. The animal changes appearance and sex as it ages. called pink fairy wrasse (Cirrilabrus finifenmaa), the fish is 40 and 70 meters below the Indian Ocean.

This is one of the first species to be named after the local Dhivehi language — ‘”inifenmaa” means pink, in reference to the fish’s pink hues and the national flower of the region’s nation.

These fish, like all wrasses, begin life as females and mature into males, becoming considerably more colorful. Males adorn themselves with different colors during the mating season, presumably to impress females.

First collected by researchers in the 1990s, the species C. finifenmaa was originally thought to be the adult version of a different species, cirrhilabrus rubrisquamis. This had been described on the basis of a single juvenile specimen from the Chagos Archipelago, a 1,000-kilometer island chain south of the Maldives.

In this new study, however, the team was able to detail more adult and juvenile specimens of the fish. The researchers measured and noted several characteristics, such as the color of adult males and the height of each column that supports the fin on the fish’s back.

The data, along with genetic analyses, were then compared with the specimen from C. rubrisquamis to confirm that the C. finifenmaa it is indeed a unique species.

“What we previously thought was a widespread fish species are actually two different species, each with a potentially much more restricted distribution,” lead author and University of Sydney PhD student Yi-Kai Tea said in a publication. .

According to him, this exemplifies why the description of new species and taxonomy in general is important for the conservation and management of biodiversity.

