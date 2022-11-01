River Plate negotiates Nacho Fernández return for 2023

River Plate contacted Nacho Fernández last week to probe his return to the club for the 2023 season, the column in Buenos Aires learned.

Studying what his squad will be for next year, the giant of Núñez understands that Nacho’s return would be useful to help the new coach adapt. It will be Martín Demichelis, currently coaching Bayern’s B team, who will agree on details to be officially announced by River until next month.

Nacho is 32 years old and his current contract with Atlético-MG runs until the end of 2023. His response to the River poll was positive, and the Argentines are now studying how to negotiate his return before the end of his commitment with Galo.

problem with payment

What will be taken into account by River in the negotiation with Atlético-MG is the delay of the Brazilian club in one of the payment installments. Atlético-MG agreed to hire Nacho in February last year, for US$ 6 million (about R$ 32 million at the time).

“This is a punctual delay, in the amount of 1.66 million dollars”, informed Galo in a note, acknowledging the difficulty of payment. “It was motivated by the financial moment (cash flow) that the club has been going through, since the end of 2021 and worsened in the first quarter of this year. As soon as the cash problem is resolved, Galo will make the payment due.”

This difficulty generated an alert from FIFA through a “transfer ban” (prohibition of registration of players), leaving the club pending the agreement to seek new signings.

River Plate is qualified for the 2023 Libertadores. And there is great curiosity in Argentina to see how the club’s participation will be after Marcelo Gallardo’s departure. Greatest coach in the history of the institution, “Napoleão de Núñez” coached River consecutively for no less than eight and a half years.