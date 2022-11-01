Robert Downey Jr. Delete Tom Holland from photo to defend another actor

The Avengers are already used to getting into epic battles. But a while ago another beef happened off-screen, involving some of the main names in the Marvel franchise like Robert Downey Jr..

Yesterday we ended the election campaign in Brazil, but as you may still remember, the last presidential race in the United States was also quite tense, which formed a direct confrontation between former President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who won the elections and became the new President of the United States.

Big names at Marvel got involved in this electoral race, even participating in campaigns in favor of Joe Biden. But one name in particular, apparently, was swimming against the tide, which made many fans suspect he was in favor of Trump’s re-election: Chris Pratt, Star-Lord.

At the time, the actor was surprised by a wave of attacks, being elected the “worst Chris” etc. Some Marvel colleagues, however, came to Pratt’s defense, such as Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn, director of the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy.

But probably no post in defense of Chris Pratt resonated as much as the one by Robert Downey Jr.. The actor defended that Pratt is a man of values, said that we should all reflect before we go on attacks, etc. But the great curiosity is that this defense post, made in Instagramcame with an image that underwent a major change in photoshop.

The change? Robert Downey Jr. simply erased Tom Holland from the photo, to make it look like it was just a picture of the actor with Chris Pratt. Check out the original photo and the after photoshop version below:

BEFORE:

LATER:

Despite some implying or even laughing at the fact, Robert Downey Jr. acted well at the time to remove Tom Holland from the photo. The actor’s presence in the photo of this publication could imply that Tom also shared the same opinion.

And you, what did you think of all this? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

