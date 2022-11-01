Russia launches new missiles over Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on the eve of winter

KIEV – Strong explosions hit Kiev and regions across Ukraine in the morning of this Monday, 31, leaving many without power or water amid a new barrage of air strikes from the Russia in critical infrastructure in the country. Ukrainian officials say the strategy is to harm civilians as winter approaches next month.. The attack also occurs after a drone strike targeting Russian Black Sea Fleet warshipsdamaging at least one vessel.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles, many of which were intercepted by air defenses, and again warned that civilians must prepare for long-term power and water outages. Much of Ukraine is already experiencing ongoing power cuts as a result of Russian attacks. There were no immediate reports of deaths, but officials said there were injuries.

The attacks hit 10 regions and damaged 18 targets, most of them energy facilities, the Ukrainian prime minister said. Denis Shmihal. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschkosaid the bombings had left 80% of the capital without a water supply – disrupting the Monday morning routine for hundreds of thousands of residents – and that engineers were working to restore electricity to a damaged facility that supplies power to 350,000 apartments. from the capital.

Image of Saint Sophia Cathedral as the city plunges into darkness after a military attack that partially toppled power infrastructure, in Kiev, on October 31, 2022 Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

For its part, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out “attacks with high-precision, long-range air and sea weapons against Ukraine’s military command and energy systems.” “The goals of the strikes were achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” the ministry said in a statement. The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 44 of more than 50 Russian-launched cruise missiles.

“The Kremlin is taking revenge for military failures against peaceful people who run out of electricity and heat before winter,” said the governor of the Kiev region, Oleksii Kuleba.

As air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine, explosions and power outages were also reported in the Ukraine region. Kharkivin the northeast, in the regions of cherkasi, poltava and Dnipropetrovskin central Ukraine, and in zaporizhzhia, in the southeast. Several hydroelectric dams appeared to be specific targets on Monday.

The Ministry of the Interior of Moldavia also confirmed that a missile had crashed in the border town of Naslavcea, about 150 km southwest of the Ukrainian city of Vinnitsia, after being intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses – in a rare and dangerous example of the war spreading to a neighboring country. Several houses were damaged, Moldovan officials said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

People queue to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kiev, Ukraine Photograph: Sam Mednick/AP

This Monday’s air strikes, many apparently launched from fighter jets over the Caspian Sea or the region of Rostovin southern Russia, were the latest attack in recent weeks deliberately targeting Ukraine’s power system, a strategy officials say is aimed at punishing civilians as winter approaches and offsetting Russia’s setbacks on the battlefield with long-range bombardments.

The bombings also come after Ukrainian attacks over the weekend on Russian naval targets in Crimea, where Russia has long held the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol under a lease before its invasion and illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014. Russian ships were damaged by apparent drone strikes, but Ukraine has not claimed responsibility..

An earlier attack on a strategic bridge on the Crimean Peninsula generated a strong Russian response, with intense bombings against Kiev and other regions of Ukraine. Soon after, the Russian president Vladimir Putin, ruled out further bombings like this, saying he saw no need. The speech was before the drones were launched against the Black Sea Fleet.

Kiev residents line up to collect water in plastic containers and bottles Photograph: Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP

Western and Ukrainian officials said the ongoing attacks were so methodical that they appeared to be directed by energy experts who knew which targets would cause the most destruction and hardship.

Many Kiev residents spent the early hours of Monday taking shelter in the capital’s metro stations or seeking another underground refuge, as sirens went off at the time many leave for work. Emergency services sent text messages warning of the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens sounded for three hours.

The head of the Ukrainian parliament’s tax committee said on Monday that the Ukrainian economy is suffering losses of around 7.5 billion hryvnia (approximately R$1 billion) a day due to airstrike warnings that constantly disrupt the working day.

“It is obvious that by attacking our country on Monday morning, while people go to work, the enemy is not only trying to attack the energy infrastructure, but also to paralyze economic activity,” wrote the head of the committee, Danilo Getmantsev, in the telegram. He suggested that public and private sector work should be restructured to adjust to disruptions.

Klitschko, for his part, urged residents of the capital to prepare for hardship. “We ask that you supply water from the nearest pumps and points of sale,” he wrote on Telegram.

Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kiev Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Exit of the grain deal

About that, 12 grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russian threat to reinstate a blockade. that threatened to trigger worldwide famine, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure. A ship transported Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, where a severe drought is affecting millions of people.

After the attacks on naval ships on Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was abandoning an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine, which is a crucial supplier to many developing countries.

Moscow said it “can no longer guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative”, referring to the UN-brokered deal to protect grain exported from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. According to Moscow, the ships targeted by the attack were precisely those that participated in the agreement.

Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement has sparked renewed concerns about global food supplies. The July grain deal, also brokered by Turkey, allowed exports to resume from Black Sea ports, where they were halted after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In his daily conference call with journalists on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for disrupting the grain deal and “undermining the atmosphere of security.”/W.POST and AP