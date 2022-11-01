Russian forces friend to dig his own grave and commit suicide after finding out his daughter was abused

The case of a father who forced his best friend to dig his own grave and commit suicide after discovering that his daughter had been sexually abused shocked Russia.

According to information published by the Daily Mail, 35-year-old Vyacheslav Mastrosov discovered that his 9-year-old daughter was repeatedly abused by her friend Oleg Sviridov.

On his friend’s cell phone there were images of the abuse. In one of the footage, the girl begged to leave.

Oleg would have received an ultimatum from Mastrosov: either he would turn himself in to the police or he would have to face the consequences.

A witness says that on the last day of his life, in September 2021, Oleg was beaten. About a week after the disappearance, he was found dead in a forest in the Samara region.





The investigation showed that Mastrosov forced his friend to dig his own grave. The two then got into a physical fight. There is no precise information, but at some point in the fight, Oleg would have been forced to commit suicide with a knife.

During the trial, residents of the village of Pribrezhnaya raised money to cover the costs of defending the girl’s father, and an online petition called for him to be cleared of all charges as he “saved children from a sexual predator”.

Sentenced to a year and a half in prison, the Russian was released after six months of detention. After his departure, he posted a photo with his wife with the caption: “At home. Love you so much”.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



