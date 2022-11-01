Russian helicopter is hit by Ukrainian missile in Donetsk region; watch the video – News

The Ukrainian army shot down a Russian helicopter in the village of Spiner, located in the Donetsk region, which was recently annexed by Moscow. The images were released this Monday (31) by a Ukrainian brigade on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Army’s 54th Ground Mechanized Brigade used an anti-aircraft missile system to hit the Russian Mi-8 model helicopter, widely used in enemy military actions in the country.







In the images, it is possible to see that the aircraft flies relatively close to the ground, probably to avoid being seen by enemy radars, but is hit squarely by a missile.

Even with the cabin on fire and amid a lot of black smoke, the pilot tries to make an emergency landing. It was not disclosed whether the Russian crew survived the attack.





In the caption of the publication, the downing of the helicopter was called a “wonderful moment” and celebrated with “glory to Ukraine!”.

Last Saturday (29), authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic, recognized by Russia, said that the advance of Russian troops in the region forced the Ukrainian army to withdraw its artillery from the front line of the conflict.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



