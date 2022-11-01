Samsung releases One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 line in the US

Last week, Samsung released the stable version of One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 line in Europe. Today (31), several users of the latest flagship family of the South Korean company revealed that they also started receiving the update in the United States.

Update with Android 13 for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra has firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA. It includes One UI 5.0, which brings a revamped user interface. The new software brings improvements in widgets, privacy and security, as well as performance gains. However, it still uses the October 2022 Android security patch.

If you live in the United States or have the American model and want to see if your device has already been covered with Android 13 and One UI 5.0, you can go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. With Samsung releasing the stable version of One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 line in the United States, Brazil is likely to receive the update in the coming days. Previously, the South Korean released a distribution schedule for the update. According to Samsung, most of its flaship phones and tablets will receive the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 in November. Other older flagships and mid-range Galaxy phones will receive the update in December this year, while in January 2023, more mid-range and tablets will be covered.

